13 dead after Indian guru's rape conviction triggers riots

Indian paramilitary soldiers stand guard near an Indian court in Panchkula, India, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Several north Indian cities were under a security lock down Friday as a court was expected to issue a verdict in a rape case involving a man who calls himself Saint Dr. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insan, the flamboyant leader of a quasi-religious sect. Altaf Qadri AP Photo