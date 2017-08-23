World

Key UN panel urges US to reject racist hate speech, crimes

The Associated Press

August 23, 2017 3:43 AM

GENEVA

A top U.N. body on racial discrimination has taken an unusual step in calling on the United States to "unequivocally and unconditionally" reject racist hate speech and crimes following a far-right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Without specifically referring to President Donald Trump, the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination pointed to "the failure at the highest political level to unequivocally reject racist violent events" in the U.S.

The committee was acting on its "early warning and urgent action" procedure, which has been applied 20 times since 2003.

In a statement Wednesday, CERD pointed to its decision Friday calling on the U.S. government to investigate any human rights violations during the Aug. 12 demonstration in Charlottesville, and ensure that freedom of expression does not promote racist speech or crimes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video