Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017.
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Gregorio Borgia AP Photo
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Gregorio Borgia AP Photo

World

Pope prays for Ischia victims as Italy recalls bigger quake

The Associated Press

August 23, 2017 2:06 AM

VATICAN CITY

Pope Francis is praying for the victims of an earthquake on the resort island of Ischia that struck as Italy prepares to mark the first anniversary of a far more deadly temblor on the mainland.

Francis led pilgrims and tourists at his general audience Wednesday in prayer for the victims and those who lost their homes in the 4.0-magnitude quake Monday. Two women died and two dozen were injured. Rescue crews also pulled three brothers and their father alive from the rubble of their collapsed home.

Thursday will mark the first anniversary of a much stronger, 6.2-magnitude quake that destroyed several towns in central Italy, killing nearly 300 people. A candle-lit procession is scheduled for Wednesday at midnight in the hardest-hit town, Amatrice.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video