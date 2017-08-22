World

El Salvador's supreme court sides with massacre suspects

The Associated Press

August 22, 2017 5:12 PM

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador

El Salvador's supreme court has cancelled arrest orders for soldiers accused of participating in the killing of six Jesuit priests and two others in 1989 during the country's civil war.

Five of the priests were Spaniards, and Spain is seeking the extradition of 17 retired soldiers suspected of participating in the massacre.

The court's constitutional arm said Tuesday it cancelled the orders because the court had already ruled their extradition would be improper.

Sixteen of those sought are in El Salvador. The other one, retired Col. Inocente Orlando Montano, is jailed in the United States awaiting extradition to Spain.

In July 2016, the court lifted the amnesty for those who committed crimes during the civil war.

