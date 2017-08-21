World

Pope: Rights of migrants trump national security concerns

The Associated Press

August 21, 2017 3:28 AM

VATICAN CITY

Pope Francis is demanding countries to greatly improve their welcome to migrants and stop any collective expulsions, saying migrants' dignity and right to protection trumps national security concerns.

Francis' politically pointed message Monday was for the Catholic Church's 2018 world refugee day, celebrated Jan. 14. It comes amid mounting anti-immigrant sentiment in Europe following waves of migrant arrivals and Islamic extremist attacks.

In the message, Francis demanded governments welcome, protect, promote and integrate migrants, saying Jesus' message of love is rooted in welcoming the "rejected strangers of every age."

He demanded an increased and simplified process of granting humanitarian and temporary visas and rejected arbitrary and collective expulsions as "unsuitable."

He said the principle of ensuring each person's dignity "obliges us to always prioritize personal safety over national security."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video