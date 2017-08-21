World

Nepal to hold national, provincial polls in November

The Associated Press

August 21, 2017 1:56 AM

KATHMANDU, Nepal

Nepal's government says it will hold elections on Nov. 26 for both the national parliament and the assemblies of the seven provinces that were recently carved out by the new constitution.

Information Minister Mohan Bahadur Basnet says the decision to hold elections for both national and provincial assemblies was made by the Cabinet on Monday.

It will be the first time elections will be held for the seven provincial assemblies since they were formed by the new constitution, which was adopted in 2015.

The formation of the seven provinces was rejected by some ethnic groups in southern Nepal, leading to violence in which more than 50 people were killed. The groups wanted larger areas in the provinces that were assigned to them.

