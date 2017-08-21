Barcelona attack driver still at large, identity confirmed

An armed police officer watches as fans walk towards the stadium before a La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Betis at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona , Spain, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. Security was stepped up for the match after a terror attack that killed 14 people and wounded over 120 in Barcelona and police put up scores of roadblocks across northeast Spain on Sunday in hopes of capturing a fugitive suspect at large following the vehicle attack. Santi Palacios AP Photo