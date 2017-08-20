Spanish police hunt for suspected Barcelona van driver

A memorial tribute of flowers, messages and candles to the van attack victims is seen on the historic Las Ramblas promenade, in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday Aug. 20, 2017. Authorities in Spain and France pressed the search Saturday for the supposed ringleader of an Islamic extremist cell that carried out vehicle attacks in Barcelona and a seaside resort, as the investigation focused on links among the Moroccan members and the house where they plotted the carnage. Santi Palacios AP Photo