A woman places a memorial candle at the Market Square for the victims of Friday's stabbings in Turku, Finland, on Friday evening, Aug. 18, 2017. Several people were stabbed on the Market Square on Friday.
World

Finnish police: stabbing investigated as possible terrorism

The Associated Press

August 19, 2017 1:24 AM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark

Finnish police say a stabbing in the western Finland city of Turku that killed two people and wounded eight is being investigated as murder with possible terrorist intent.

The National Bureau of Investigation, which is heading the investigation, says Saturday that those killed in the attack a day earlier are Finnish citizens, while the wounded include one Italian national and two Swedes.

Police said Saturday they have identified the suspect, an 18-year-old Moroccan citizen, but did not release his name.

