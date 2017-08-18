Missing woman's family in Denmark submarine case fears worst

Police technicians board the amateur-built submarine UC3 Nautilus on a pier in Copenhagen harbour, Denmark, Monday Aug. 14, 2017, to conduct forensic probes in connection with a missing journalist investigation. Police from Sweden were assisting their Danish counterparts on Tuesday for clues in the search for a missing Swedish woman who apparently was aboard an amateur-built submarine a day before it sank. Ritzau Foto via AP Mogens Flindt