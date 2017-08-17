Young leaders of massive 2014 Hong Kong protests get prison

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong, right, and Nathan Law, left, speak outside the high court before a ruling on a prosecution request for stiffer sentences following a lower court decision that let them avoid prison in Hong Kong, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. Young Hong Kong activist Wong and two other student leaders of huge pro-democracy protests in 2014 braced for a court decision Thursday that could send them to prison. The three were found guilty of leading or encouraging an illegal rally in September 2014 that kicked off the demonstrations known as the "Umbrella Movement." Vincent Yu AP Photo