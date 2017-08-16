An Italian police officer walks past the site where a trash bin was removed after two amputated legs were found in Rome, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. According to the Italian Police first investigations the part of the human body found belongs to a woman.
An Italian police officer walks past the site where a trash bin was removed after two amputated legs were found in Rome, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. According to the Italian Police first investigations the part of the human body found belongs to a woman. ANSA via AP Angelo Carconi
An Italian police officer walks past the site where a trash bin was removed after two amputated legs were found in Rome, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. According to the Italian Police first investigations the part of the human body found belongs to a woman. ANSA via AP Angelo Carconi

World

Murder probe starts after legs are found in Rome trash bin

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 4:37 AM

ROME

Police in Rome say they are investigating a suspected murder after hacked-off legs, apparently of a woman, were found in a trash bin on an upscale street and a head and torso were found in trash elsewhere in the Italian capital.

Police are questioning the brother of the victim Wednesday.

A woman rummaging through the trash bin on Tuesday evening spotted the legs and alerted police. She was reported to be in shock after the grisly discovery. Media reports said a surveillance camera at a nearby store apparently recorded a man on Monday night throwing something into the trash bin where the legs were found.

Officers held up a white sheet near one trash bin Wednesday to block the view of onlookers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video