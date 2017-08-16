FILE -- In this Jan. 2015 file photo Hakainde Hichilema, of the Zambia opposition United Party for National Development addresses an election rally in Lusaka, Zambia. The Lusaka high court has dropped treason charges against Hichilema and released him from custody.
FILE -- In this Jan. 2015 file photo Hakainde Hichilema, of the Zambia opposition United Party for National Development addresses an election rally in Lusaka, Zambia. The Lusaka high court has dropped treason charges against Hichilema and released him from custody. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File AP Photo
FILE -- In this Jan. 2015 file photo Hakainde Hichilema, of the Zambia opposition United Party for National Development addresses an election rally in Lusaka, Zambia. The Lusaka high court has dropped treason charges against Hichilema and released him from custody. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File AP Photo

World

Top Zambia opposition leader freed, treason charges dropped

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 4:55 AM

LUSAKA, Zambia

The Lusaka high court has dropped treason charges against Zambia's most prominent opposition leader and released him from custody.

The United Party for National Development leader Hakainde Hichilema had been detained since April. Authorities had accused him of blocking President Edgar Lungu's motorcade with his own convoy.

The Director of Public Prosecutions asked the court to discharge Hichilema.

The opposition leader told supporters Wednesday that "I want to thank God for making this day happen."

The treason case came after Hichilema challenged Lungu in an unusually tense election last year that saw political violence. For years, Zambia had experienced peaceful power transitions that the United States had praised as a "model for Africa."

Human rights groups had called the case against Hichilema an attempt to silence opposing voices.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video