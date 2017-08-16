SKorea looks to jumpstart diplomacy in NKorea standoff

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson listens as he is asked a question about North Korea after he spoke on the release of the 2016 annual report on International Religious Freedom, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, at the State Department in Washington.
Susan Walsh
AP Photo
U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford, left, shakes hands with Chinese Northern Theater Command Commander Gen. Song Puxuan, right, following a meeting together at Northern Theater Command Army Force Haichung Camp in Haichung, China, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017.
Andrew Harnik
AP Photo
U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford, right, and Chinese Northern Theater Command Commander Gen. Song Puxuan, left, eat lunch with Chinese troops at Northern Theater Command Army Force Haichung Camp in Haichung, China, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017.
Andrew Harnik
AP Photo
U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford waves goodbye as he departs Northern Theater Command Army Force Haichung Camp in Haichung, China, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017.
Andrew Harnik
AP Photo
U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford speaks to members of the media aboard his plane, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, on the way to Beijing after meeting with with the Northern Theater Command Army Force at Haichung Camp in Haichung, China.
Andrew Harnik
AP Photo
U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford, left, arrives in Shenyang, China, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, to observe a Chinese Military Exercise.
Andrew Harnik
AP Photo
U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford gestures as he speaks to members of the media aboard his plane, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, while traveling to Shenyang, China, to observe a Chinese military exercise.
Andrew Harnik
AP Photo
U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford, center, is greeted by Chinese military officials as he arrives in Shenyang, China, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, to observe a Chinese Military Exercise.
Andrew Harnik
AP Photo
Chinese and American military photographers photograph U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford, second from right, and Chinese Northern Theater Command Commander Gen. Song Puxuan, right, as they get lunch together along with Chinese troops at Northern Theater Command Army Force Haichung Camp in Haichung, China, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017.
Andrew Harnik
AP Photo
U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford, left, says goodbye to Chinese Northern Theater Command Commander Gen. Song Puxuan, center, as he departs Northern Theater Command Army Force Haichung Camp in Haichung, China, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017.
Andrew Harnik
AP Photo
U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford, left, and Chinese Northern Theater Command Commander Gen. Song Puxuan, right, meet together at Northern Theater Command Army Force Haichung Camp in Haichung, China, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017.
Andrew Harnik
AP Photo
U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford speaks to members of the media aboard his plane, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, while traveling to Shenyang, China, to observe a Chinese military exercise.
Andrew Harnik
AP Photo
Chinese Northern Theater Command Commander Gen. Song Puxuan speaks during a meeting with Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford at Northern Theater Command Army Force Haichung Camp in Haichung, China, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017.
Andrew Harnik
AP Photo
U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford, left, and Chinese Northern Theater Command Commander Gen. Song Puxuan, right, eat lunch with Chinese troops at Northern Theater Command Army Force Haichung Camp in Haichung, China, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017.
Andrew Harnik
AP Photo
Chinese Northern Theater Command Commander Gen. Song Puxuan speaks during a meeting with Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford at Northern Theater Command Army Force Haichung Camp in Haichung, China, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017.
Andrew Harnik
AP Photo
U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford speaks to members of the media aboard his plane, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, while traveling to Shenyang, China, to observe a Chinese military exercise.
Andrew Harnik
AP Photo
U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford, right, and Chinese Northern Theater Command Commander Gen. Song Puxuan, left, speak together during lunch with Chinese troops at Northern Theater Command Army Force Haichung Camp in Haichung, China, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017.
Andrew Harnik
AP Photo
U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford, center right, and Chinese Northern Theater Command Commander Gen. Song Puxuan, center left, speak together during lunch with Chinese troops at Northern Theater Command Army Force Haichung Camp in Haichung, China, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017.
Andrew Harnik
AP Photo
U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford eats lunch with Chinese troops at Northern Theater Command Army Force Haichung Camp in Haichung, China, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017.
Andrew Harnik
AP Photo
U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford, left, is given a copy of The Art of War by Chinese Northern Theater Command Commander Gen. Song Puxuan, right, following a meeting together at Northern Theater Command Army Force Haichung Camp in Haichung, China, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017.
Andrew Harnik
AP Photo
U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford, center, arrives in Shenyang, China, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, to observe a Chinese Military Exercise.
Andrew Harnik
AP Photo
U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford, center, is greeted by Chinese military officials as he arrives in Shenyang, China, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, to observe a Chinese Military Exercise.
Andrew Harnik
AP Photo
U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford, second from left, and Chinese Northern Theater Command Commander Gen. Song Puxuan, right, meet together at Northern Theater Command Army Force Haichung Camp in Haichung, China, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017.
Andrew Harnik
AP Photo
U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford speaks during a meeting with Chinese Northern Theater Command Commander Gen. Song Puxuan at Northern Theater Command Army Force Haichung Camp in Haichung, China, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017.
Andrew Harnik
AP Photo
Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford and Chinese Northern Theater Command Commander Gen. Song Puxuan, right, arrive for a meeting at Northern Theater Command Army Force Haichung Camp in Haichung, China, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017.
Andrew Harnik
AP Photo
Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford, center, is greeted by Chinese military officials as he arrives in Shenyang, China, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, to observe a Chinese Military Exercise.
Andrew Harnik
AP Photo
A South Korean soldier walks by the map of North Korea at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. China has urged the United States and North Korea to "hit the brakes" on threatening words and work toward a peaceful resolution of their tense standoff created by Pyongyang's recent missile tests and threats to fire them toward Guam. The dispute has also raised fears in South Korea, where a conservative political party on Wednesday called for the United States to bring back tactical nuclear weapons to the Korean Peninsula.
Lee Jin-man
AP Photo
A visitor walks by the wire fence decorated with ribbons carrying messages to wish for the reunification of the two Koreas at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. China has urged the United States and North Korea to "hit the brakes" on threatening words and work toward a peaceful resolution of their tense standoff created by Pyongyang's recent missile tests and threats to fire them toward Guam. The dispute has also raised fears in South Korea, where a conservative political party on Wednesday called for the United States to bring back tactical nuclear weapons to the Korean Peninsula.
Lee Jin-man
AP Photo
A South Korean soldier watches the north side at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. China has urged the United States and North Korea to "hit the brakes" on threatening words and work toward a peaceful resolution of their tense standoff created by Pyongyang's recent missile tests and threats to fire them toward Guam. The dispute has also raised fears in South Korea, where a conservative political party on Wednesday called for the United States to bring back tactical nuclear weapons to the Korean Peninsula.
Lee Jin-man
AP Photo
Visitors watch the north side through the glass showing a map of the border area between North and South Koreas at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. China has urged the United States and North Korea to "hit the brakes" on threatening words and work toward a peaceful resolution of their tense standoff created by Pyongyang's recent missile tests and threats to fire them toward Guam. The dispute has also raised fears in South Korea, where a conservative political party on Wednesday called for the United States to bring back tactical nuclear weapons to the Korean Peninsula.
Lee Jin-man
AP Photo
Visitors walk by the map of two Koreas at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. China has urged the United States and North Korea to "hit the brakes" on threatening words and work toward a peaceful resolution of their tense standoff created by Pyongyang's recent missile tests and threats to fire them toward Guam. The dispute has also raised fears in South Korea, where a conservative political party on Wednesday called for the United States to bring back tactical nuclear weapons to the Korean Peninsula.
Lee Jin-man
AP Photo
FILE - In this Sunday, July 9, 2017, file photo, United Nation Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in Kiev, Ukraine. Guterres warned Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, that tensions on the Korean peninsula are at their highest level in decades and said it’s important “to dial down the rhetoric and to dial up diplomacy.” The U.N. chief told reporters the world needs to heed the lessons of history and not repeat the mistakes that led to the Korean War, which started 67 years ago and killed more than three million people.
Efrem Lukatsky, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this April 29, 2017, file photo, Steve Bannon, chief White House strategist to President Donald Trump is seen in Harrisburg, Pa. Bannon says there’s no military solution to North Korea’s threats and says the U.S. is losing the economic race against China.
Carolyn Kaster, File
AP Photo
U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Marine Corps Gen. Joseph Dunford, left, shakes hands with China's Central Military Commission Vice Chairman Fan Changlong, at the Bayi Building in Beijing, China, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017.
Pool Photo via AP
Thomas Peter
U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Marine Corps Gen. Joseph Dunford, left, meets with China's Central Military Commission Vice Chairman Fan Changlong, at the Bayi Building in Beijing, China, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017.
Pool Photo via AP
Thomas Peter
South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a press conference marking his first 100 days in office at the presidential house in Seoul Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. In an effort to jumpstart diplomacy, President Moon said Thursday he would consider sending a special envoy to North Korea for talks if the North stops its missile and nuclear tests.
Pool Photo via AP
Jung Yeon-Je
South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a press conference marking his first 100 days in office at the presidential house in Seoul Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. In an effort to jumpstart diplomacy, President Moon said Thursday he would consider sending a special envoy to North Korea for talks if the North stops its missile and nuclear tests.
Pool Photo via AP
Jung Yeon-Je
South Korean marines walk by a TV screen showing the live broadcast of South Korean President Moon Jae-in's press conference, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. In an effort to jumpstart diplomacy, South Korean President Moon said Thursday he would consider sending a special envoy to North Korea for talks if the North stops its missile and nuclear tests.
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
People watch a TV screen showing the live broadcast of South Korean President Moon Jae-in's press conference, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. In an effort to jumpstart diplomacy, Moon said he would consider sending a special envoy to North Korea for talks if the North stops its missile and nuclear tests. The signs read: "Press conference to mark the 100th day since his inauguration."
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
A man watches his smartphone showing the live broadcast of South Korean President Moon Jae-in's press conference, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. In an effort to jumpstart diplomacy, Moon said he would consider sending a special envoy to North Korea for talks if the North stops its missile and nuclear tests. The signs read: "Improve the quality of life of the people."
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
People watch a TV screen showing the live broadcast of South Korean President Moon Jae-in's press conference, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. In an effort to jumpstart diplomacy, President Moon said Thursday he would consider sending a special envoy to North Korea for talks if the North stops its missile and nuclear tests. The signs read" Keep the principle ".
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a press conference marking his first 100 days in office at the presidential house in Seoul Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. In an effort to jumpstart diplomacy, President Moon said Thursday he would consider sending a special envoy to North Korea for talks if the North stops its missile and nuclear tests.
Pool Photo via AP
Jung Yeon-Je
Comments