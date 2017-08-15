Mexico judge orders new probe in 2014 killings by soldiers

FILE - In this July 3, 2014 file photo, bullet holes and blood stains cover a wall above papers marking where bodies were found in an unfinished warehouse that was the site of a shootout between Mexican soldiers and alleged criminals on the outskirts of the village of San Pedro Limon in Mexico state, Mexico. A Mexican judge ordered on Aug. 1, 2017 that federal authorities investigate whether army commanders played any role in the killing by soldiers of 22 suspected criminals at this warehouse three years ago, a case that became one of the country’s biggest scandals over allegations of human rights abuse. Rebecca Blackwell, File AP Photo