He took a flag from a dead Japanese soldier 73 years ago. His conscience is now clear

Sayoko Furuta, right, 93, reacts as she is covered with a Japanese flag that belonged to her brother Sadao Yasue, who was killed in the Pacific during World Work II, during a ceremony in Higashishirakawa, in central Japan's Gifu prefecture Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. Former U.S. Marine Marvin Strombo handed the calligraphy-covered flag he took from the fallen Japanese soldier 73 years ago back to Sadao Yasue’s younger brother and sisters Tuesday. Eugene Hoshiko AP