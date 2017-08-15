Keep calm and carry on bonging: Lawmakers slam Big Ben plan

A general view of the Queen Elizabeth Tower, which hold the bell known as 'Big Ben" in London, Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. Big Ben will fall silent next week in London as a major restoration project gets underway. The bongs of the iconic bell will be stopped on Aug. 21 to protect workers during a four-year, 29-million-pound

$38 million) conservation project that includes repair of the Queen Elizabeth Tower, which houses Big Ben and its clock.