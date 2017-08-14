U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a joint press conference with Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos at the presidential guesthouse in Cartagena, Colombia, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. Cartagena is the first stop of Pence's weeklong trip to Latin America, that will also take him to Argentina, Chile and Panama.
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a joint press conference with Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos at the presidential guesthouse in Cartagena, Colombia, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. Cartagena is the first stop of Pence's weeklong trip to Latin America, that will also take him to Argentina, Chile and Panama. Fernando Vergara AP Photo
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a joint press conference with Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos at the presidential guesthouse in Cartagena, Colombia, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. Cartagena is the first stop of Pence's weeklong trip to Latin America, that will also take him to Argentina, Chile and Panama. Fernando Vergara AP Photo

World

The Latest: Pence draws attention to plight of Venezuelans

The Associated Press

August 14, 2017 7:26 AM

CARTAGENA, Colombia

The Latest on Vice President Mike Pence's trip to Latin America (all times local):

10:20 a.m.

Vice President Mike Pence is seeking to highlight the growing plight of Venezuelans with a visit with people who've fled the country to neighboring Colombia. Pence is visiting the Calvary Chapel in Cartagena.

He's praying with faith leaders and Venezuelan families before departing to Buenos Aires, Argentina later Monday.

Pence's visit comes as he tries to rally the region against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's attempts to consolidate power.

Pence on Sunday evening denounced Maduro's tactics and said the U.S. will not stand by as the country "crumbles."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video