Police technicians board the amateur -built submarine UC3 Nautilus on a pier in Copenhagen harbour, Denmark, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, to conduct forensic probes in connection with a murder investigation. Danish police say they have not found the body of a missing Swedish journalist inside the submarine that sunk off the Nordic country's eastern coast last week.
World

Search for journalist who left Danish submarine intensifies

The Associated Press

August 14, 2017 4:18 AM

HELSINKI

Police in Denmark have intensified their hunt for a missing Swedish journalist who allegedly disembarked from an amateur-built submarine a day before the vessel sunk.

Copenhagen police continued their search Monday on land and at sea for 30-year-old freelance journalist Kim Wall. The search also will cover parts of Swedish territorial waters.

Wall was on a reporting assignment aboard the UC3 Nautilus submarine owned by 46-year-old Danish inventor Peter Madsen. He made a last-minute escape from the sinking vessel Friday and has denied any responsibility for Wall's fate. Madsen was arrested on preliminary manslaughter charges.

Copenhagen police suspect that Madsen deliberately sunk the submarine though he initially blamed technical problems.

Wall wasn't found inside the submarine after it was raised and transported for investigation Saturday.

