Many Kenyans go to work in capital despite call for stayaway

Young Kenyan men hang out in front of closed shops in Nairobi's Kibera slum Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga urged his supporters to skip work on Monday to protest what he charged were rigged elections that gave victory to President Uhuru Kenyatta. The government denounced violent demonstrations as unlawful and urged Kenyans to return to their jobs. Jerome Delay AP Photo