Clerical abuse scandal hits Argentine president's school

In this July 4, 2017 photo, Rufino Varela shows a portrait of himself on his cell phone when he was 9-years-old, during his first communion ceremony in 1974 at the Cardenal Newman school in Buenos Aires, Argentina. After nearly four decades, Varela broke his silence about sexual abuse he suffered at the hands of Rev. Finnlugh Mac Conastair at the school when he was 12 years old, which has led several other former students to denounce clerical abuse at a school that has educated President Mauricio Macri and many other members of Argentina's elite. Natacha Pisarenko AP Photo