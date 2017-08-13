IS suspect fatally stabs Istanbul officer in police station

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - In this image made from video, police gather at the scene of an attack in Istanbul, late Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. Turkey's official news agency says a man suspected of being a suicide bomber for the Islamic State group has stabbed and killed a police officer while in custody. Anadolu Agency reported that police detained a man thought to be planning a bomb attack on behalf of IS. The suspect was taken to Istanbul police headquarters, where police say he attacked an officer with a knife. The officer died. The man was shot and killed in the attack. Depo photos via AP DHA