World

US military says 2 American soldiers killed in Iraq

The Associated Press

August 13, 2017 7:16 AM

BAGHDAD

The U.S. military says two American soldiers have been killed while conducting combat operations in northern Iraq, but not as a result of "enemy contact."

Central Command said in a statement that five other soldiers were wounded in Sunday's incident, without providing further details. It did not identify the soldiers.

Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend, the commander of U.S. forces battling the Islamic State group in Iraq, said the coalition "sends our deepest condolences to these heroes' families, friends and teammates."

Thousands of U.S. troops are taking part in the war against IS in Iraq. They are mainly providing logistical and other support to Iraqi troops, but many operate close to the front lines.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video