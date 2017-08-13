An Indian paramilitary soldier asks a Kashmiri civilian to turn back at a temporary checkpoint during curfew in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Government forces imposed curfew-like restrictions in many parts of Indian controlled Kashmir after separatists leaders called for strike against dilution of article 35A. The article empowers the Jammu and Kashmir state legislature to define permanent residents of the state and provide special rights and privileges to those permanent residents.
World

3 rebels, 2 Indian soldiers killed in Kashmir fighting

The Associated Press

August 13, 2017 12:17 AM

SRINAGAR, India

Police say three Kashmiri rebels and two Indian soldiers have been killed in a fierce gunbattle in the disputed Himalayan region.

Top police officer S.P. Vaid said on Sunday that the fighting overnight erupted after Indian troops raided southern Awneera village.

Vaid says at least three army soldiers were also wounded.

Anti-India protests followed the fighting, leading to clashes between rock-throwing residents and government forces who fired shotgun pellets and tear gas.

Separately, two police officials and a soldier were injured after rebels sprayed gunfire at government forces laying a cordon in northeastern Hajin area early Sunday.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and both countries claim it in its entirety. Rebel groups have been fighting since 1989 against Indian rule.

