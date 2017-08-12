Lee McClenny, center, Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Caracas speaks with two protocol officers of Venezuelan Foreign Minter office upon his arrival for a meeting with Venezuela's Foreign Ministry Jorge Arreaza in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. President Donald Trump's talk of a "military option" in Venezuela risks alienating governments in Latin America that had overcome their reluctance to work with the immigrant-bashing Republican leader and adopt a common, hard line approach to isolating the country's socialist government.
Lee McClenny, center, Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Caracas speaks with two protocol officers of Venezuelan Foreign Minter office upon his arrival for a meeting with Venezuela's Foreign Ministry Jorge Arreaza in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. President Donald Trump's talk of a "military option" in Venezuela risks alienating governments in Latin America that had overcome their reluctance to work with the immigrant-bashing Republican leader and adopt a common, hard line approach to isolating the country's socialist government. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo
Lee McClenny, center, Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Caracas speaks with two protocol officers of Venezuelan Foreign Minter office upon his arrival for a meeting with Venezuela's Foreign Ministry Jorge Arreaza in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. President Donald Trump's talk of a "military option" in Venezuela risks alienating governments in Latin America that had overcome their reluctance to work with the immigrant-bashing Republican leader and adopt a common, hard line approach to isolating the country's socialist government. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo

World

The Latest: Venezuela rejects Trump talk of military option

The Associated Press

August 12, 2017 9:27 AM

CARACAS, Venezuela

The Latest on Venezuela's political crisis (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

Venezuela's government is energetically rejecting U.S. President Donald Trump's talk of a potential "military option" to resolve the country's political crisis, calling it the most egregious act of belligerence against Venezuela in a century and a threat to Latin America's stability.

The response came in a statement read Saturday by Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza in a meeting with foreign diplomats. They included Lee McClenny, the head of the U.S. embassy in Caracas.

Arreaza called Trump the "boss of the empire" and said his comments fit a pattern of aggression against Venezuelan sovereignty and violate international law and the U.N. charter.

Arreaza accused Washington of seeking to destabilize and divide Latin America and the Caribbean. He also thanked several governments, including ones recently critical of President Nicolas Maduro, for condemning Trump's comments.

Arreaza called on "good-minded" Venezuelans to put aside their political differences and unite in rejecting Trump's comments.

___

11:55 a.m.

The top U.S. diplomat in Venezuela has arrived to hear what is likely to be a stinging rebuke to President Donald Trump's talk of a possible "military option" to resolve the country's political crisis.

A straight-faced Lee McClenny walked into the colonial government building known as the Yellow House in Caracas on Saturday along with other foreign diplomats for a meeting with Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza. He did not make any comments.

Following the meeting Arreaza is expected to deliver a government statement responding to Trump's remarks, which have been panned by government allies as a dramatic escalation of the country's political conflict.

The United States and Venezuela have not exchanged ambassadors since 2010. McClenny has been serving as charge d'affaires in Caracas since 2014.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video