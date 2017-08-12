The Latest: Venezuela rejects Trump talk of military option

Lee McClenny, center, Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Caracas speaks with two protocol officers of Venezuelan Foreign Minter office upon his arrival for a meeting with Venezuela's Foreign Ministry Jorge Arreaza in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. President Donald Trump's talk of a "military option" in Venezuela risks alienating governments in Latin America that had overcome their reluctance to work with the immigrant-bashing Republican leader and adopt a common, hard line approach to isolating the country's socialist government. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo