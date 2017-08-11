Lions, tigers, bears from war-torn Syria evacuated to Jordan

A lion rescued from a zoo in the war-torn Syrian city of Aleppo bares its teeth from inside a cage before being released Friday, Aug. 11, 2011 into the Al-Ma’awa wildlife reserve near the town of Souf in northern Jordan. In all, five lions, two tigers, two bears, two hyenas and two dogs were rescued from an Aleppo zoo by the Austria-based charity Four Paws, with the help of Turkey. Reem Saad AP Photo