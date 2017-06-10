ADDS THAT SIBLINGS OF ECHEVERRIA SAY THAT IGNACIO IS DEAD This photo made available by Isabel Echeverria shows an image of Ignacio Echeverria, a 39-year-old Spanish banker, who remains missing after trying to help a woman injured in the vicinity of Borough Market on Saturday night. ﻿﻿The siblings of the 39-year-old banker Ignacio Echeverria say that their brother was one of the people killed in the London attacks.
World

June 10, 2017 4:06 AM

Spanish victim of London attacks died of stab to the back

By JOSEPH WILSON Associated Press
BARCELONA, Spain

A British autopsy has concluded that Ignacio Echeverria, the Spaniard who confronted assailants during last weekend's attacks in London, died after being stabbed in the back, Spain's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

A Foreign Ministry spokesman, speaking anonymously in line with official policy, said that Echeverria's family shared the information with the ministry after the autopsy was performed on Friday.

Witnesses described seeing the 39-year-old Echeverria using a skateboard against attackers before he fell to the ground during last Saturday's attacks on and near London Bridge. He was employed in London by HSBC bank.

His body will be flown back to Spain on a military aircraft on Saturday. Government spokesman Inigo Mendez de Vigo says Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy will be at Torrejon de Ardoz military airbase to receive Echeverria's remains.

Spain's government has bestowed Echeverria with its highest honor for civilians, the Grand Cross of the Order of Civil Merit.

Seven other people also died in the attack on June 3.

    

