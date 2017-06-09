Thai prosecutors confident of catching Red Bull heir

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 15, 2017, file photo, Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya, whose grandfather co-founded energy drink company Red Bull, walks to get in a car as he leaves a house in London. Thai law enforcement officials say they don't know where the son of one of the country's wealthiest families has escaped but they're confident they'll catch Vorayuth before the statute of limitations runs out in a deadly hit-and-run case. Matt Dunham, File AP Photo