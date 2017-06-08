A demonstrator wearing a mask depicting Brazil's President Michel Temer performs during a protest outside the Superior Electoral Court in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Brazil's top electoral court is examining illegal campaign finance allegations that could force Temer from office.
A demonstrator wearing a mask depicting Brazil's President Michel Temer performs during a protest outside the Superior Electoral Court in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Brazil's top electoral court is examining illegal campaign finance allegations that could force Temer from office. Eraldo Peres AP Photo
World

June 08, 2017 7:11 AM

Presidency hangs in balance in case before Brazil court

The Associated Press
RIO DE JANEIRO

Judges on Brazil's top electoral court are in their third day of proceedings of a case that could cost President Michel Temer his job.

The judgment phase of the trial was supposed to last three days, with a vote expected Thursday. However, the court already has scheduled sessions for Friday and Saturday in case they are necessary.

At issue is whether the 2014 campaign of President Dilma Rousseff and her running mate Temer received illegal financing. Temer took over last year when Rousseff was removed for illegally managing the federal budget.

If a simple majority on court votes that the ticket did receive illegal funds, the victory would be annulled and Temer would be stripped of the presidency. However, Temer could appeal and has said he would do so.

