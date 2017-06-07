The Latest: Iran says 2 killed, 30 wounded in twin attacks

FILE - In this Jan. 2017 file photo, mourners carry the coffin of former Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani during his burial at the shrine of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini just outside Tehran, Iran. State TV said Wednesday, June 7, 2017 that four 'terrorists,' including suicide bomber, attacked the Khomeini shrine. Ebrahim Noroozi, File AP Photo