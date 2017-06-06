Corbyn trying to shed rebel image to win UK election

FILE - In this Thursday June 1, 2017 file photo, Britain's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, looks on during a speech on Brexit while on the General Election campaign trail in Basildon, England. No one was more surprised than Jeremy Corbyn when he was elected leader of Britain’s Labour Party. Now, the bearded 68-year-old politician is trying to overcome skepticism about his leadership to become Britain’s next prime minister in the June 8 general election. But many Labour lawmakers are uncomfortable following a man who has often rebelled against the party leadership during his three decades on the backbenches. PA via AP, file Stefan Rousseau