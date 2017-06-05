U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, right, shakes hands with New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English at Premier House in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, right, shakes hands with New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English at Premier House in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Department of Internal Affairs, Visits and Ceremonies Office via AP Mark Tantrum
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, right, shakes hands with New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English at Premier House in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Department of Internal Affairs, Visits and Ceremonies Office via AP Mark Tantrum

World

June 05, 2017 9:48 PM

Tillerson: Trump says look past turmoil and re-engage Russia

The Associated Press
WELLINGTON, New Zealand

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says President Donald Trump has asked him to rebuild the U.S.'s relationship with Russia and not allow political turmoil over possible ties to his campaign to get in the way.

Tillerson says relations with Russia are at a low point and deteriorating, and Trump asked him to try to stabilize the relationship and rebuild trust.

The top U.S. diplomat spoke Tuesday in Wellington, New Zealand, where he met with Prime Minister Bill English.

Tillerson also said he couldn't comment on the possibility evidence could be uncovered that could bring down the administration because "I have no direct knowledge."

He says Trump has been clear with him that he should not allow the uproar over the Russia investigations to impede him from working on the relationship.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Terror in Brussels

Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels
Humpback whales feed alongside hundreds of sea lions 0:56

Humpback whales feed alongside hundreds of sea lions
June’s snowpack is 10 times more than a year ago. See 5 years of Sierra snow from space. 0:46

June’s snowpack is 10 times more than a year ago. See 5 years of Sierra snow from space.

View More Video

Nation & World Videos