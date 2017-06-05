Hostage-taker in Australia had been acquitted of terror plot

FILE - In this April 10, 2017 file photo, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull inspects a guard of honor upon his arrival at the Indian presidential palace during his ceremonial reception in New Delhi. A gunman who killed a man and took a woman hostage before dying in a police shootout had been acquitted of plotting a terror attack at a Sydney army base years earlier, police said Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Turnbull said he would speak with state leaders Friday about changing state laws so that dangerous criminals like Khayre were not released from prison early on parole. Manish Swarup, File AP Photo