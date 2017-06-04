World

June 04, 2017 3:16 AM

Iraq paramilitary troops take strategic town west of Mosul

The Associated Press
BAGHDAD

A senior leader with an Iraqi government-sanctioned paramilitary force says his troops have captured a key town west of the city of Mosul from the Islamic State group.

Deputy Head of Popular Mobilization Forces, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, says in a statement that the troops entered the center of strategic Baaj town Sunday morning.

Al-Muhandis said the progress is a "big and qualitative achievement" in the U.S.-backed operation to retake Mosul, which was launched in October. The town, near the Syrian border, is considered one of the important supply lines for IS through Syria.

The Iran-backed PMF — an umbrella group of mostly Shiite militias also known as Hashed al-Shaabi in Arabic — has largely operated since October in the desert west of Mosul, trying to cut IS supply lines.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Terror in Brussels

Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels
St. Andrew's Greek Festival in SLO hosts a traditional dance 0:56

St. Andrew's Greek Festival in SLO hosts a traditional dance
Hearst Castle Neptune Pool repair enters its final stages 1:45

Hearst Castle Neptune Pool repair enters its final stages

View More Video

Nation & World Videos