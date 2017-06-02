World

June 02, 2017 8:29 AM

Kurdish militants claim downing of Turkish military chopper

The Associated Press
ISTANBUL

Kurdish militants have claimed responsibility for a Turkish military helicopter crash that killed all 13 personnel on board two days ago near the Turkey-Iraq border.

The People's Defense Forces or HPG said in a statement Friday that its units fired at the Cougar helicopter Wednesday in the border province of Sirnak. The statement said that "the hit helicopter crashed as it tried to move away."

The HPG is the armed wing of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which has waged a three-decade-long insurgency against the Turkish state. The war has led to an estimated 40,000 deaths and a two-and-a half-year cease-fire collapsed in the summer of 2015.

The Turkish military said the crash was an accident, with initial information indicating that the helicopter had hit a high-voltage transmission line.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Terror in Brussels

Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels
Tree removal in Sunken Gardens, Atascadero 1:12

Tree removal in Sunken Gardens, Atascadero
Morro Bay's new police Chief Gregory Allen discusses his goals for city 1:04

Morro Bay's new police Chief Gregory Allen discusses his goals for city

View More Video

Nation & World Videos