June 01, 2017 7:10 AM

4 wounded in Mali attack on UN camp, Swedish military says

The Associated Press
COPENHAGEN, Denmark

Sweden's defense forces say four soldiers "from another nation" have been wounded when a United Nations camp in Mali's northern city of Timbuktu was attacked.

The command says those hurt in the Thursday morning attack were being treated by Swedish medics.

Per Nilsson, head of the Swedish contingent in Mali, says the camp includes medics from several nations.

The U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali is the deadliest active mission in the world. Multiple extremist groups still carry out attacks throughout the vast region.

