IS seals off area of symbolic mosque in Mosul's Old City

FILE -- In this June 8, 2009 file photo, residents walk past the tilted minaret of al-Nuri mosque — also known as the Great Mosque — in Mosul, Iraq. A resident in the Islamic State-held Mosul's Old City says the militants have blocked the area around the highly symbolic mosque where the group's leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi made his first and only public appearance. Maya Alleruzzo, File AP Photo