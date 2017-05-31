UN chief to meet rival Cyprus leaders in New York

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 11, 2017 file photo, a woman is seen through a military battle position from a wall at the U.N buffer zone that divided the south, Greek Cypriots, and the north, Turkish Cypriot breakaway controlled areas in Nicosia, Cyprus. Officials say on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will meet the rival leaders of ethnically divided Cyprus at U.N. headquarters in New York amid faltering reunification talks. Cyprus was split in 1974 when Turkey invaded after a coup by supporters of union with Greece. Petros Karadjias, File AP Photo