A Philippine Marine guards high-powered firearms, including a 50-caliber machinegun, ammunitions, uniforms, and black ISIS-style flags Tuesday, May 30, 2017 in Marawi city southern Philippines. Philippine forces pressed their offensive to drive out militants linked to the Islamic State group after days of fighting left corpses in the streets and hundreds of civilians begging for rescue from a besieged southern city of Marawi.
A Philippine Marine guards high-powered firearms, including a 50-caliber machinegun, ammunitions, uniforms, and black ISIS-style flags Tuesday, May 30, 2017 in Marawi city southern Philippines. Philippine forces pressed their offensive to drive out militants linked to the Islamic State group after days of fighting left corpses in the streets and hundreds of civilians begging for rescue from a besieged southern city of Marawi. Bullit Marquez AP Photo
A Philippine Marine guards high-powered firearms, including a 50-caliber machinegun, ammunitions, uniforms, and black ISIS-style flags Tuesday, May 30, 2017 in Marawi city southern Philippines. Philippine forces pressed their offensive to drive out militants linked to the Islamic State group after days of fighting left corpses in the streets and hundreds of civilians begging for rescue from a besieged southern city of Marawi. Bullit Marquez AP Photo

World

May 30, 2017 11:18 PM

Death toll rises in Philippine troops' assault on militants

The Associated Press
MARAWI, Philippines

Officials say the death toll in troops' operation to flush out militants linked to the Islamic State group who have laid siege to a southern Philippine city has risen to 129, with 89 extremists among the dead.

Military spokesman Restituto Padilla said Wednesday 960 civilians have been rescued, and an estimated 1,000 residents remain trapped in Marawi.

He says troops have cleared almost 90 percent of the city, where the gunmen have been fending off the military for more than a week.

Padilla says a video of a Catholic priest taken hostage appears authentic but is likely being used by militants for propaganda.

The siege in Marawi followed an unsuccessful army raid to capture militant commander Isnilon Hapilon, designated by the Islamic State group as its leader in the Philippines.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Terror in Brussels

Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels
Rhino Ride rolls through SLO County 1:20

Rhino Ride rolls through SLO County
Pentagon successfully tests missile defense system 2:06

Pentagon successfully tests missile defense system

View More Video

Nation & World Videos