‘I will tell God everything’: Real-life victims appear in anti-terror ad

A Middle East telecom giant has released a new advertisement to kick off the holy month of Ramadan, featuring victims of terror attacks confronting a would-be suicide bomber.
Zain, a Kuwaiti mobile company, released the ad Saturday on the eve of Ramadan, a month of fasting. The video starts with the image of a man making a bomb in a basement as a child’s voice says “I will tell God everything.”
“That you’ve filled the cemeteries with our children and emptied our school desks,” the child says in the ad, which has been viewed more than 3 million times on YouTube. “That you’ve sparked unrest and turned our streets to darkness.”
Starring in the anti-terror ad is Hussain Al Jassmi, a famous singer from the United Arab Emirates, CNN reports. He’s surrounded by real-life terror survivors as well as actors portraying others from attacks on buses, in mosques and at schools. They quote verses of the Quran.
Ibrahim Abdulsalam was injured in an attack on a mosque in Kuwait in 2015, Haider Jabar Nema lost his son in a 2016 bombing in Baghdad, and Nadia Al Alami was the bride in a wedding attack in Jordan in 2005. An actor is dressed as Omar Daqneesh, the dusty, bloodied boy whose image was seen around the world following an airstrike in Aleppo, Syria in 2016.
While neither terror group is named, the Islamic State group and Al-Qaeda conducted the above attacks, killing scores of people. The Islamic State group, which controls swaths of territory in Iraq and Syria, instructed its followers to wage attacks on people in the West in their “homes, their markets, their roads and their forums.” It wished that the group’s “soldiers” were able to “get great reward in Ramadan” for such attacks.
The Islamic State group said it had carried out two attacks in Baghdad Tuesday that killed at least 22 people. That group also said it was responsible for killing at least 29 Coptic Christians in Egypt on Friday in an open-fire shooting.
A suicide attack outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England killed 22 people, many of them children and parents. The Islamic State group said it was guilty of the attack.
The ad is interspersed with images of everyday life, like a couple readying for their wedding, children playing in the streets and a grandfather playing with his grandchild.
“God is greater than those lurking to betray us,” those in the video sing.
“Worship your God with love, with love, not terror,” they say. “Confront your enemy, with peace not war.”
The would-be bomber kneels in the center of the group of people who have gathered around him, with his finger on a detonator. But instead of a bomb blast, fireworks in the sky explode as the chorus sings “let’s bomb violence with mercy.”
“We will counter their attacks of hatred with songs of love. From now until happiness,” the ad ends, as wedding guests celebrate.
