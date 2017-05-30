World

May 30, 2017 5:17 AM

South Africa strips citizenship from activist's killer

The Associated Press
JOHANNESBURG

South Africa has renounced the citizenship of the man who killed anti-apartheid leader Chris Hani in 1993.

Polish immigrant Janusz Walus was sentenced to life in prison for shooting Hani, head of the military wing of the African National Congress. South Africa's main anti-apartheid movement became the country's ruling party after the end of white minority rule.

Walus' lawyer Julian Knight confirmed the renunciation of his South African citizenship on Tuesday.

Walus has said he hoped the assassination would plunge South Africa into chaos ahead of the country's first all-race elections in 1994. That election saw Nelson Mandela become the country's first black president.

