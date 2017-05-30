World

May 30, 2017 12:53 AM

S. Korea's new leader orders probe on US missile launchers

The Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea

South Korea's new liberal president is demanding an investigation because he says he wasn't told about the arrival of several additional launchers for a contentious U.S. missile defense system meant to cope with North Korea's nuclear threats.

Before taking office on May 10, Moon Jae-in vowed to review the THAAD system's deployment, which has infuriated both Pyongyang and Beijing, which considers the system's powerful radar a security threat.

Moon's office said Tuesday that it found that four additional THAAD launchers have arrived in South Korea since the original two launchers were installed in April.

It says the former government's Defense Ministry didn't report the arrival of the additional launchers when it gave Moon a policy briefing after his inauguration.

Seoul said in early May that THAAD was operating.

