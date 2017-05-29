Government troops take positions as fighting with Muslim militants in Marawi city enters its second week Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in southern Philippines. Philippine forces pressed their offensive to drive out militants linked to the Islamic State group after days of fighting left corpses in the streets and hundreds of civilians begging for rescue from a besieged southern city of Marawi.
World

May 29, 2017

Philippines lawmakers want debate on martial law amid siege

By JIM GOMEZ Associated Press
MARAWI, Philippines

Lawmakers in the Philippines are calling for a public session of Congress to determine whether martial law is still necessary now that the military is taking control of a southern city from Islamic militants.

President Rodrigo Duterte imposed 60 days of martial law last week in the southern Philippines as the city of Marawi came under siege by militants linked to the Islamic State group. It was an unnerving move for many in the Philippines who lived through the rule of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos. Marcos declared martial law in 1972 and used it to maintain his grip on power for more than a decade.

On Tuesday, the military said it has control of most of Marawi and the militants were on the run.

    

