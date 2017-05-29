UN: Cyprus still 'very close' to deal despite halt in talks

Greek and Turkish Cypriots hold olive leaves and a banner with a peace massage with a Turkish flag in the background, during a protest to call to the rival leaders of the two communities to "Unite Cyprus Now" across the Ledras main crossing point inside the U.N buffer zone, that divided the Greek and Turkish Cypriots controlled areas, in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, May 27, 2017. United Nations envoy Espen Barth Eide has called off talks with the rival leaders of ethnically divided Cyprus after failing to find "common ground" on convening a final summit that would aim for an overall reunification deal. Cyprus was split in 1974 when Turkey invaded after a coup by supporters of union with Greece. Petros Karadjias AP Photo