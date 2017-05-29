Nepal celebrates anniversary of Mount Everest conquest

The bodies of Indian climbers lie on ground after offloading from the helicopter in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, May 28, 2017. Rescuers on Sunday retrieved the bodies of three Indian climbers who died on Mount Everest. One of the climbers, Ravi Kumar, died last weekend, while the other two — Paresh Chandra Nath and Gautam Ghosh — died last year but the bodies had not been removed. Niranjan Shrestha AP Photo