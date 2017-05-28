Handshake showdown with Trump was meant to send a message, French president says

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:54 Arroyo Grande's Strawberry Festival draws a huge crowd on Memorial Day weekend Pause 1:38 How Caltrans aims to lower crash deaths and make Highway 46 safer 2:05 Pot operations turned California Valley into 'a circus' 0:52 See the massive Mud Creek slide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur 2:25 National Police Week 2017 0:30 Crash between pickup, RV at Cholame 'Y' kills 1 person 0:42 Scene of deadly 5-vehicle crash on Highway 46 East near Shandon 0:54 Templeton High's Ashley Daugherty strikes out hitters, hits home runs 1:06 How did Kraken Coffee Co. in Avila Beach get its name? 1:24 Take a walk through Harry Styles', Blink-182 drummer's homes Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Donald Trump met newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron in Brussels on Thursday, May 25. Macron has said he expects to discuss defense and security issues during the meeting. He has been critical of Trump in the past, including denouncing Trump's musings on abandoning the Paris climate treaty. AP

Donald Trump met newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron in Brussels on Thursday, May 25. Macron has said he expects to discuss defense and security issues during the meeting. He has been critical of Trump in the past, including denouncing Trump's musings on abandoning the Paris climate treaty. AP