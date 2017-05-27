World

May 27, 2017 3:48 AM

G-7 source: US gets more time on in-out climate pact answer

By DAVID McHUGH Associated Press
TAORMINA, Sicily

Seven wealthy democracies have reached a deal at their annual summit to give the Trump administration time to tell them whether the United States plans to stay in the Paris climate agreement.

A person familiar with the talks said six members of the Group of Seven would stick with their endorsement of the Paris deal, and await a decision from the U.S. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter before the formal announcement.

The source adds that G-7 members were still wrestling over a statement on trade and whether it would condemn protectionism, as previous group statements have. The last G-7 meeting in Ise-Shima, Japan in 2016 agreed to "fight all forms of protectionism," or the use of import taxes and regulations to favor domestic producers over imports.

