Iraq says Iranian commander killed fighting IS

FILE - In this May 15, 2017, file photo, an Iraqi boy carries heavy belongings through the rubble as he flees fighting between Iraqi special forces and Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq. An Iraqi official said a senior Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander was killed in an explosion during clashes with the Islamic State group west of Mosul. Also Saturday, May 27, 2017, aid groups said they are concerned for the safety of civilians following calls from Iraq’s government for residents of the Islamic State-held Old City to flee the area immediately. Maya Alleruzzo, File AP Photo