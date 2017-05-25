World

May 25, 2017 6:10 AM

Official: At least 13 soldiers killed in southern Kandahar

KABUL, Afghanistan

An Afghan official says at least 13 soldiers have been killed and eight others wounded in fighting with Taliban insurgents.

Daulat Waziri, spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense, said Thursday the fighting took place overnight in the southern province of Kandahar when Taliban fighters stormed several security checkpoints and battles lasting for several hours ensued.

Waziri says the Taliban were driven back and 20 of their fighters were killed.

There was no immediate response from the Taliban.

Samim Khpolwak, spokesman for the provincial governor, confirmed the attack and said the Taliban suffered heavy casualties.

