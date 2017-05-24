Police officers carry a body bag from the site where explosions reportedly went off near a bus terminal in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, May 25, 2017. A suspected suicide bombing near a bus terminal in Indonesia's capital Wednesday night killed a policeman and injured nine other people, including four officers, police said.
World

May 24, 2017 9:48 PM

President orders thorough probe of Indonesia suicide attacks

By ALI KOTARUMALOS Associated Press
JAKARTA, Indonesia

Indonesia's president has ordered a thorough investigation of the network behind two suicide bombings that targeted police in the capital and killed three police officers.

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo offered deep condolences for the victims and their families Thursday. The bombings on Wednesday night also injured five other police officers and five civilians. The two bombers were killed.

Jokowi said he has ordered police to "thoroughly investigate the networks of the perpetrators and hunt them to the roots because the attack was already outrageous."

He spoke from his hometown of Solo in Central Java province.

Indonesia has faced an emerging threat in recent years from Islamic State group sympathizers who have launched attacks targeting government authorities, mainly police and anti-terrorism forces.

